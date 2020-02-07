The road flooded over Indian Mountain State Park during Thursday’s heavy rainfall.

Floodwaters replaced by snow in Jellico. /Source: (WVLT News Drone)

Jellico residents say they’re worried about their small community. “It’s crazy. And we’ve never seen anything like this before,” Raeanne Barton said. “So we’ve had a flood, flood warning, a snow warning, winter weather advisory all in like 24 hours.”

Overnight Thursday, the temperature dropped and the snowfall rose.

“We woke up this morning and have an inch of snow so that’s really, really wild,” Barton said.

Business owners who decided to open their doors on Friday said they were just hoping customers would come out.

Teresa Adkins, owner Little Deuce Scoop said “It’s just part of it I guess. This time of year, but it’s a little kind of disappointing this morning, but it’ll get better.”

Water previously covered the train tracks, but WVLT News Reporter Ashley Bohle said it’s apparent that the water is starting to recede.

