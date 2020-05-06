Florida Cinco De Mayo hot spot 'swamped' by partiers

A Florida restaurant was forced to close after it was "swamped" by Cinco De Mayo partiers.

WTSP reported The Green Lemon, a popular restaurant in Tampa, closed its doors early Tuesday evening because it could not follow social distancing guidelines due to an influx of customers.

“We have been incredibly fortunate throughout these challenging times. Our neighbors have been tremendously supportive, rewarding us with consistent business and taking such good care of our team during this unprecedented challenge for our community,” Jordan Warshavsky, operating partner at Green Lemon said in a written statement.

“We got absolutely swamped with a massive influx of people for in-person dining, takeout options and third-party delivery,” Warshavsky said.

“Despite our best efforts to prepare, we fell short. By 6 o’clock, our team members and technology were failing to keep up with a pace to responsibly serve our guests and safely maintain social distancing guidelines.”

WTSP reported that the restaurant gave refunds for outstanding orders and then gave away their remaining food. Warshavsky says they were “incredibly embarrassed."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTSP. All rights reserved.