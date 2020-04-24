Florida Keys to be closed until June, commissioners say

Thinking of taking a vacation to the Florida Keys? You may want to rethink your plans.

According to WTSP, Monroe County, which includes the Keys and part of the Everglades, said that allowing visitors to the Keys won't be allowed through May

"Not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus," commissioners announced on Facebook.

While the Keys won't be open to people who don't live there, county and city leaders said they are discussing possibilities for how to safely and slowly reopen to a "new normal" in the future.

"The relaxing of protective measures may be considered when there are no new cases or a steady downward trend in the Florida Keys for at least two weeks, and analysis of results as testing becomes more widespread," commissioners said.

