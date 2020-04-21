Florida RN salutes veteran who died of COVID-19

One of the most tragic aspects of the novel coronavirus is the fact that so many people will succumb to the illness alone. Funerals have also been affected with very few people allowed to actually attend.

An RN at Manatee Memorial in Florida saw this happen firsthand. Marc Kagan, a nurse and veteran who works at the hospital, paid tribute to a COVID-19 patient who also served in the military. The hospital took a photo of Kagan saluting the body of the patient.

“My heart was broken and saddened when a veteran lost his life to this deadly virus. He didn’t get the military send off with a flag over his brave body. It was with my duty and honor to salute this brave American,” Kagan explained.

No matter the lack of pomp and circumstance, the man’s sacrifice was recognized in a powerful way.

