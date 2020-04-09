Florida animal shelter offering 'blind dates' with cats

Quarantine has a lot of us feeling lonely and lethargic. One animal welfare organization in Manatee County, Florida has a suggestion for anyone who needs a little bit of company during these uncertain times.

Bishop Animal Shelter, SPCA of Manatee County has several kittens who need a “purrever” home. The organization is searching for foster and adoptive families who want a playmate.

Much like any dating service, the group asks that you fill out a form with what you are looking for in a feline companion.

If you’re interested, email Bishop at info@bishopspca.org with the subject line BLIND DATE. Include your name and phone number in the email.

