Florida baseball team lists stadium on Airbnb for $1,500

A Florida baseball team has listed its ocean-view stadium up for rent on Airbnb for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos is selling people the "ultimate baseball experience" and says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage, and the field.

The team says it is waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season after the Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Airbnb stadium rental has been fully booked through July.

