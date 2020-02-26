Florida boy arrested for beating family dog with metal pipe

A Summerfield, Florida boy is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly beating the family dog with two metal pipes.

Investigators said Tiny the dog was found by the boy's parents tied to a tree in the backyard with a rope around his neck, unconscious and bleeding from his face.

"The juvenile's mother did realize that this is an incredibly serious situation and did take action to get this investigated," said MCSO Public Information Officer, Cecelia Koon.

According to WCJB, Marion County Animal Services initially responded to the home and called the Marion County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

"When Deputy Coleman laid eyes on this injured dog, lay eyes on Tiny and see, this poor dog's eyes are swollen shut, he was beaten and bloody, and it's just a horrible situation," Koon added.

The next day, deputies responded to Belleview Middle School to arrest the child. In interviews with deputies, the boy said, "I think I took it a little too far."

He admitted to deputies that he attacked Tiny with a pipe as punishment for breaking the home's water pipe, striking the dog a total of 10 times with two different metal pipes.

He was arrested on one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Tiny is being cared for by Marion County Animal Services. Officials told TV20, "Our veterinarian and staff are committed to providing Tiny with the highest level of veterinary care possible."

