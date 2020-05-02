Florida couple celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary with a drive-by parade

A Florida couple celebrated a major milestone Friday with a drive-by parade of cars filled with their loved ones.

The Tallahassee fire department lead the way for Bernice and Mack Johnson's 73rd anniversary parade.

"Well normally we get together to have a big party for them," said the couple's daughter Millie Seay. "Seventy-three years, six kids, lots of grandchildren, great grandchildren and those are two of the most wonderful people you'd ever want to know. Everybody's family to them."

Mack is a World War II veteran and a city of Tallahassee retiree and Bernice worked as a homemaker.

The couple has been married since 1947.

"What's the secret to making 73 years of marriage work? Hard times and a lot of work." said Mack Johnson.

That love was showcased through a parade, bringing joy to the happy couple.

"It's just a wonderful time to know you got this much family that cares for you and friends that care for you," said Bernice Johnson.

Bernice is 88 and her husband Mack is 94. The couple was joined Friday by their six children, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and three great great great grandchildren.

