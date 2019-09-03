Florida evacuee returns to East Tennessee roots

Dorian is causing a lot of people to flee the coast, including one East Tennessee native.

For six days a woman has been driving from Florida, all to come back to her roots.

A woman who was born and raised in Oak Ridge moved to Jupiter, Florida four months ago.

"We can't help but be concerned," said Marolyn Randolph, "When they said pack to evacuate, I packed to leave."

The 71-year-old woman left Florida on Thursday, August 29. Traffic filled the highways.

"It was pretty much a mad rush, but the turnpike was good on Thursday," she explained.

Now she's feeling stressed about what's to come.

"The hardest part is keeping up with the news when I'm on the road," Randolph said while getting choked up.

She passed by utility trucks making their way to help when the time comes.

"Anything that happens I think this country is going to be ready for it, and I'm proud of that," Randolph said.

But she has to wait and watch.

"I will go back with trash bags and work gloves as soon as I can," Randolph said.

She said she brought her important paperwork and personal information just in case Dorian strikes Florida.

