Fishermen reel in 13-foot great white shark off Florida coast

Some fishermen off the South Florida coast might need a boat after catching a Great White shark.

The fishermen were on a charter fishing boat out of Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

"We didn't know what it was gonna be, but when we finally laid eyes on it, it was like seeing a unicorn. We were just all blown away," said Josh Bieber.

What started out as a slow day on the water picked up in a hurry.

"We were out there for probably a good three hours with not much activity, so we were just kind of floundering around, enjoying the sun," said Bieber. "Then all of a sudden, pretty much the entire boat just started yanking, so we knew we hooked a big one."

In a video posted by WKRG, the group is shown reeling in a 13-foot Great White shark, easily weighing over a 1,000 pounds.

"I've been doing this since I was three and this is the second one I've caught here," said fishermen Paul Paolucci.

The group got the shark close enough to the boat to shoot some video and take pictures, then they let the shark go.

"Slow day. Very calm. Took a long time. Eventually we got a big bite and it was a hell of a fight. Took everyone on the boat to catch it," said Paolucci.

The charter group placed a tag on the shark, so if it is caught again, they will be able to follow its journey.

