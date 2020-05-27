Florida homeowner shoots, kills man who smashed through door and beat his wife

Investigators say a Florida homeowner shot and killed a Georgia man who broke through his glass door, jumped on top of his wife and began beating her.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the intruder was 31-year-old Nathan Edwards. He had been staying in a nearby short-term rental property on Tuesday before deputies say he wandered down the street, screaming and swearing, and burst into the couple's home.

The husband, who is in his 70s, told law enforcement he could not physically stop Edwards, so he grabbed his firearm and shot him multiple times. Edwards died at the scene.

The man's wife was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

While detectives were investigating, they say they found illegal drugs, a gun and children inside the nearby rental property where Edwards had wandered from. Multiple people were arrested and charged at that location.

