Florida man, 95, smothered with pillow at nursing home, police say

When a nurse at the Tiffany Hall Nursing & Rehab Center walked by the room of a 95-year-old patient shortly after midnight Sunday, she yelled for someone to call 911.

She told police she’d just witnessed a man sitting on the chest of an elderly man and holding a pillow over his face. The victim did not survive.

Officers said the man bolted from the scene once the nurse spotted him and was long gone by the time authorities arrived.

A K-9 unit wasn’t able to find the suspect and neither could a search helicopter they used to canvas the area.

The only description authorities released of the suspect is that he’s a white male. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.