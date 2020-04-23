Florida man accused of beheading cat, putting head on stick in yard

Source: CPD
Posted:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) -- Florida police say they arrested a man accused of beheading his cat and putting its head on a stick in his backyard.

Clearwater police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo.

Investigators said he was charged with animal cruelty and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTSP. All rights reserved.

 