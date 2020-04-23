Florida man accused of beheading cat, putting head on stick in yard

Florida police say they arrested a man accused of beheading his cat and putting its head on a stick in his backyard.

This morning, our officers charged Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo with animal cruelty after he killed his cat, cut off its head and taped it to a stick in the back yard. The cat's name was Cinnamon. pic.twitter.com/QaZ6MY3n04 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) April 23, 2020

Clearwater police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Joshua Daniel Pena-Cedillo.

Investigators said he was charged with animal cruelty and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

