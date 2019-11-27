Florida man accused of pulling gun during neighbor dispute

A Florida man was accused of pulling a handgun out and pointing it at a neighbor during an argument.

According to WWSB, the incident occurred last Friday, November 22, at around 6:30 p.m. in Manatee County. Investigators said the victim was in the process of selling a trailer he had when he was approached by the suspect, 56-year-old Tracy Lee Austin.

Officials said the victim told Austin to leave the property, but said as he got closer Austin pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at his neighbor's head.

Investigators said the victim grabbed Austin's hand and they struggled over the gun. Another person came out of a home in the area and tackled Austin. In the process, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the weapon was knocked loose and handed to a witness on the scene.

The sheriff's office said they arrived on scene and found Austin being held down by the victim and others.

The sheriff's office said they ordered Austin to stop resisting, but Austin continued to fight while being handcuffed. Investigators said he cursed and spat blood while the deputy tried to handcuff him.

Austin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, unlicensed firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting arrest.

