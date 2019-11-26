Florida man reportedly pulls sword on door-to-door salesman

A Florida man was arrested after officials said he reportedly robbed a victim selling home alarm systems.

Deputies said the victim was going door-to-door to sell home alarm systems. When the victim returned to his parked car deputies said he was approached by Kyle Leonard, 40, according to Gray affiliate WWSB.

Leonard reportedly grabbed an iPad from the victim's hands and ripped off a lanyard with an ID card from around his neck.

The victim told deputies when he tried to get his belongings back Leonard pulled what the victim believed to be a sword from his vehicle and reportedly held it in a threatening manner.

Deputies said Leonard was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

