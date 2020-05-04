Florida man accused of shooting roommate in the head during 'combat simulation'

Florida investigators said a man ended up dead after two roommates allegedly played out a "combat simulation" of a man with a knife versus a man with a gun.

WTSP reported that Eric Hansen, one of the roommates, was wielding the imaginary knife, but 24-year-old Neil Gallagher was armed with a loaded handgun.

Prosecutors said Gallagher pulled the trigger and shot Hansen in the face. Gallagher reportedly called 911, but paramedics couldn't save Hansen.

WTSP reported that investigators don't believe Gallagher was trying to kill his roommate, but that “that does not mean no crime was committed.” Prosecutors said his actions show “a reckless disregard for human life that constitutes manslaughter.”

He was charged with manslaughter, and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

“Mr. Hansen’s death is a tragedy, and it’s made even more tragic because it was completely preventable. When someone shows this kind of carelessness in handling a deadly weapon, they must be held accountable,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

