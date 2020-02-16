Florida man accused of slashing girls with machete held without bond

Florida authorities say a man accused of slashing two children with a machete is being held in jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder.

The Sun-Sentinel reports 47-year-old Dennis Anthony Reid appeared in court Saturday in Broward County.

A judge ordered him not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, Reid went to care for the children on Friday while their mother prepared to fly to Jamaica. But the visit turned violent, and witnesses said he grabbed a machete and started slashing the children.

