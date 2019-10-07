Florida man accused of trying to kill pregnant partner

A Gainesville, Florida man is behind bars after allegedly beating, threatening, and raping his pregnant partner.

According to an arrest report filed by the Gainesville Police Department, 20-year-old Joseph Bernard Combs was at the victim's home at the time of the incident.

The victim was on the phone with one of their friends shortly before the incident began. When they hung-up Combs told the victim, who is 19-weeks pregnant, "I'm sorry but I can't let you have my son."

Combs then grabbed the victim by their hair and dragged them into the living room area, repeatedly punching and kicking them in the stomach. He then dragged them upstairs while continuing to punch and kick them.

The victim then ran downstairs to try and escape but was caught by Combs and dragged back upstairs, where he repeatedly punched and slapped them in the face.

According to the report, Combs then noticed a cut on the victims on the head and tried to clean it with napkins before apologizing once again and saying that he "had to kill the baby."

Combs then pulled out an approximately 4-inch folding knife and held it to the victim's throat. The victim begged for their life, saying "I'll do anything but don't take my life."

"I want you to do it to yourself," Combs responded before ordering the victim to cut their wrists. Combs specified to do it vertically instead of horizontally "for results."

When the victim went to do so, Combs told them to stop and instead told them to get on the ground.

Combs, while holding the knife to the victim's throat, then removed his pants before putting the knife away.

Combs then raped the victim.

The victim had extensive bruising to their stomach, forearms, right breast, and shins; a swollen jaw; blood in their left eye and a small cut to the right side of their head.

Combs has been booked into the Alachua County Jail and is now facing charges for attempted murder, sexual battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

