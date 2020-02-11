Florida man arrested after spraying people with fire extinguisher at Walmart

A Florida man was arrested after reportedly spraying people with a fire extinguisher at a Walmart in Dunnellon on Tuesday morning, police said.

WCJB reported that 33-year-old Gregg David Atkisson was arrested and charged with battery, petit theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and interfering with firefighter equipment after an incident that occurred on Feb 11.

According to the police report, Atkisson went to the Walmart on NE 12th Avenue and grabbed a fire extinguisher near the garden section. Police said he started breaking windows, doors and anti-theft devices that totaled in more than $10,000 in damages.

Investigators said Atkisson sprayed two people with the fire extinguisher and grabbed two packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

Police said Atkisson tried to run away when he was ordered to stop.

WCJB reported Atkisson was booked into the Alachua County Jail with no bond.

