Florida man behind bars for allegedly scamming more than $1M from Walmart

A Florida man accused of a million dollar Walmart scheme was arrested in Washington County, Florida after deputies pulled him over in a traffic stop.

According to Washington County deputies, Thomas Frudaker, 25, was pulled over on January 8th, 2020.

Deputies say they discovered that Frudaker had an active felony warrant out of Arizona for failure to appear for court on charges of fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.

According to deputies, Frudaker is currently on felony probation for scheming another Walmart store in Arizona. They say he is believed to have defrauded a total of $1.3 million in inventory from more than 1,000 other Walmart stores nationwide.

Frudaker is waiting extradiction in the Washington County Jail.

