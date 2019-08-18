Florida man charged with DUI after crashing into Knoxville inn

A Florida man was charged with DUI after Knoxville Police said he drove his semi- tractor-trailer into an inn in Knoxville overnight.

Raul Medina, 34, crashed into the Roadway Inn located on Brakebill Road, according to police.

Officers said he hit the canopy over the main entrance to the inn while trying to pull into the parking lot. Medina panicked and tried to back up and pull forward again, causing the entire canopy to collapse on top of the rig, according to KPD.

Media told KPD he was tired and looking for a place to park his truck.

Officers said Medina was not injured during the crash.

After further investigation, KPD said Medina was charged with DUI.

