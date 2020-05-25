Florida man charged after 2-year-old seen running on highway

A Florida man has been arrested after a driver spotted a 2-year-old toddler in diapers on a highway around midnight.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Micah Adkins had put the 2-year-old child in bed and was checking emails but didn't realize the boy had escaped.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that Adkins is facing a child neglect charge.

Adkins said the toddler had also escaped Friday and the garage door had been left open. The toddler was found in a nearby car wash.

