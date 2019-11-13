Florida man charged for not seeking medical treatment for dog

A Florida man was charged with animal cruelty and abandonment after allegedly failing to seek treatment for his dog as it developed a tumor and later had to be euthanized.

WWSB reported Edmund Bittner, of Port Charlotte, brought a German Shepard named "Callie" to the Animal Welfare League. Bittner reportedly asked the shelter to euthanize the dog.

The staff said Callie had a large tumor protruding from her right eye socket that "reeked of necrosis/infection." The staff claimed Bittner said the dog had been sick for a month and he had not taken her to a veterinarian.

WWSB reported Callie was euthanized and her body was taken to the Punta Gorda Animal Hospital for evaluation. The staff said the mass was cancerous and the dog suffered from pain due to the tumor's progress.

Bittner was arrested on Sunday and is currently free on bond.

