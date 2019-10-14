Florida man arrested after reportedly kicking baby raccoon and dog

A Florida man was arrested for animal cruelty after police said he kicked a baby raccoon in the road and slung a dog by its leash and kicked it, according to CBS-affiliate WTSP.

Officials said Kenneth McNeil was arrested after a witness saw him take a dog from a post where it was tied to at a store. McNeil reportedly held the dog in the air so that it hung by its neck and sling the dog around before kicking it.

According to reports, the dog yelped and cried during the incident. The witness said they took the dog from McNeil. Police said McNeil was gone when they arrived on the scene.

Later in the day, a Saint Petersburg police officer witnessed McNeil kicking a baby raccoon from a curb.

According to officers reports, McNeil "intentionally and violently kicked the baby raccoon two additional times."

The officer also reported the baby raccoon was obviously injured as "it rolled and squirmed on the ground unable to get to its feet."

Officials said the baby raccoon was taken to the emergency vet and later died.

McNeil has been arrested 42 times since 2011, according to police documents. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of animal cruelty and one count of petit theft.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTSP. All rights reserved.

