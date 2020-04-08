Florida man charged with biological weapons hoax after spitting on officer, claiming to have coronavirus

Florida prosecutors said a man was accused of spitting on an officer and claiming he had COVID-19, WTSP reported.

James Jamal Curry, 31, faces a charge of perpetrating a biological weapons hoax. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Investigators said Curry allegedly violated a no-contact order March 28 when he showed up at a home he lived in with his girlfriend. WTSP reported that he had been arrested the night before on domestic felony battery and false imprisonment charges.

WTSP reported police showed up to the home again and said Curry spat at an officer and claimed he had COVID-19 while he was being put in the back of a police cruiser.

An arrest report also said Curry tried to kick out a window in the car and threatened to kill the officer, saying "I know where you live and I am going to come and kill you."

WTSP reported officials tested Curry for COVID-19. His results came back negative, and police personnel have not shown any coronavirus symptoms.

