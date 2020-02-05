Florida man charged with killing patient in nursing home

A Florida man faces murder charges for allegedly breaking into a Florida nursing home and killing a 95-year-old patient.

WWSB reported that 47-year-old William Hawkins was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 95-year-old Robert Morrell.

Investigators with the Port St. Lucie police said Hawkins broke into the nursing home and suffocated the man with a pillow. Police said Hawkins had been involved with Morrell's girlfriend.

Police said Hawkins told them that killing Morrell was a long-time goal and compared it to climbing Mount Everest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WWSB. All rights reserved.