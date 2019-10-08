Florida man dressed up as doctor to escape custody, deputies say

Florida deputies said a man tried to escape from custody by dressing up as a doctor.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested James "Poppa" Jenkins, Jr., 71, of Fort Walton Beach Monday on an active warrant for selling opiates within 1,000 feet of a school.

Deputies say Jenkins started complaining about chest pain and was taken to a local hospital. They say while waiting for discharge paperwork to be completed, Jenkins came out of his room dressed like a doctor in scrubs and a stethoscope, and tried to run out of the emergency room.

They deputy caught Jenkins.

Jenkins says someone at the hospital brought him the scrubs.

Jenkins is now facing a new charge of resisting arrest without violence and escape.

Copyright 2019 WJHG. All rights reserved.