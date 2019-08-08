Florida man gets probation for sex with dog

It started innocently enough.

A man at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers found a lost phone and gave it to his sister for help finding the owner, WTSP reported.

She did. Jesse Clinton Allen. He worked at the restaurant.

It was all so simple. All she had to do was scroll through the phone’s messages, photos and videos.

The things she saw in all of her scrolling, however, compelled her to go to the police.

Detective Josh Fried began looking into Allen. According to an affidavit reviewed by the Ocala Star-Banner, Fried found illustrations of animals engaging in vulgar sexual acts on Allen’s Facebook page.

He got a warrant for Allen’s phone where he found images of different dogs’ private parts and clips of dogs having sex with women, police said.

Allen was also photographed engaging in several sex acts with a dog, something he later told police had been “going on for some time.”

Allen pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of sexual activity involving an animal.

According to his plea agreement, Allen must have psycho-sexual evaluation and counseling. He must register with the county’s animal abuse registry.

He can’t own or live with any animals, meaning he must surrender his pit bull-terrier mix, Rocky.

In exchange, he won’t be going to jail. Judge Robert B. Landt sentenced him to probation, fines and court fees.

He must pay for Rocky’s care at Animal Services and allow them to inspect his home to make sure he’s in compliance.

Landt was never meant to preside over the case. Originally, Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams was to hear it.

But because Williams would not accept the plea deal, and made statements the defense claimed were biased or prejudiced, Allen’s attorney motioned to have her disqualified from the trial.

Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges sided with the defense, saying it was “sufficient on its face to demonstrate that a reasonably prudent person would be in fear of not receiving a fair and impartial hearing.”

