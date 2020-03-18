Florida man jailed for pretending to be cop to avoid paying bridge toll

Florida officials arrested a man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer twice.

WWSB reported 60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant.

Investigators said Stotelmyer flashed a badge at the toll attendant to avoid paying the $2 toll.

A bridge attendant told the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that, at one time, the suspect presented a badge to them. The attendant, in turn, presented Stotelmyer with an article, from the Daytona Beach News-Journal that had reported on Stotelmyer’s arrest on March 9 for impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer. Upon viewing the article Stotelmyer put away his ‘badge’ and paid the $2.00 toll.

"This guy clearly has not learned his lesson and has no respect for the law,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks. We know already that he thinks he can get out of shoplifting and paying tolls with his fake badge, I am happy we were able to get him back off the streets before something more serious occurs. He thinks he wants to be a cop, now he gets to see what it’s like to be an inmate.”

Stotelmyer was charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He’s being held without bond.

