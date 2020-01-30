Florida man killed dog with electrical cord, deputies report

A Flordia man from outside Manatee County was accused of killing a dog using an electrical cord and injuring a child.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Robert Edwards was annoyed that the dog was barking, so he wrapped an electrical cord around the dog's neck until it died.

"Midnight was an emotional support dog for Richard Hunt, Ian Hunt’s father who is a disabled veteran. Richard says the incident happened at his son’s home in Myakka City where his son had been taking care of Midnight at the time," according to WWSB.

Richard claimed Ian called him early Wednesday morning and was screaming.

This is Midnight, a 7yo black lab that was allegedly killed by Robert Edwards, 38. Deputies say Edwards was annoyed that the dog was barking, so he strangled her to death with an electrical cord. Midnight’s devastated owner tells me she was his emotional support dog @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/wTzN1QMzHP — Taylor Torregano ABC7 (@taylortorregano) January 30, 2020

“My son said, ‘He’s killing my dog, he’s killing my dog, he’s hanging my dog, please come now,’" Richard explained. "So I went now.”

Once Richard arrived at the home in Myakka City, it was too late.

“Right as I’m pulling in, they found the body. One of the police officers was up in the boat and found her body up in the boat," he said.

During their investigation, deputies were made aware that following the murder of the dog, Edwards woke up a child in the home to help hide the dog's body. The child refused which resulted in Edwards slapping the child across the right side of their face.

“He’s trying to get a child to try to go along with his plan of covering up with what he just did. Anger’s involved here and he channels that rage,” said Randy Warren, a spokesman with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The built-up rage resulted in Ian Hunt and Edwards getting into a fistfight.

“We take this very seriously. This is just horrible. There’s no reason ever to harm an animal or harm a child," said Warren. "You know, and it the unfortunate part of it is that it doesn’t change what happened here for this family.”

Edwards was arrested on the scene. He was charged with animal cruelty, child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was being held in the Manatee County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WWSB All rights reserved.