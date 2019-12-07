Florida man reportedly punches customer who took too long at the Walmart register

Police charged a Florida man with battery after they say he punched another customer in the checkout line at a Walmart store.

Cape Coral police said Henry Harvey, 69, reportedly became angry over customers ahead of him in line taking too long at the register, WTVF reported.

An argument resulted in Harvey allegedly punching the victim in the head, according to reports. Officers said they later located Harvey at his home and arrested him.

The victim is not seriously injured.

