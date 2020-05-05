Florida man reportedly shoots AR-15 at group of kids

A Florida man was arrested after police said he chased a group of kids away with his rifle.

Derek Roberts, 45, reportedly fired multiple rounds at a group of juveniles Sunday night, according to Marion County deputies.

Deputies said they responded to Roberts' home after receiving reports about reckless driving in the area.

Security footage showed Roberts arguing with the group of juveniles before grabbing an AR-15 and firing in the direction of the group, according to police reports.

Roberts told deputies the group was disturbing the neighborhood by driving their bikes up and down the road.

"I shot six rounds in my yard, just to make awareness,” Roberts said.

Deputies said Roberts also accused the group of threatening him and running his dog off the road and into a fence.

Roberts is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a posted bond of $6,000. Roberts is awaiting his first appearance in court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCJB. All rights reserved.

