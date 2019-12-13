Florida man reportedly robs McDonald's then flees the scene on bicycle

Florida police said they are on the search for a man who reportedly robbed a fast-food restaurant in Sarasota then fled on a bicycle.

The man reportedly walked into a McDonald's Wednesday afternoon in a hat and sunglasses. After the robbery police said he walked out of the store and left on a bicycle.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

The driveway to McDonald’s was blocked by crime scene tape and police vehicles for hours as officers looked for evidence.

