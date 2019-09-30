Florida man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of child

The State Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that a 29-year-old man was sentenced to a term of life in prison and designated as a sexual predator for sexual assault committed upon a 12-year-old girl.

Wilfredo Erazo-Turcios was convicted after a jury on two counts sexual assault upon a child between 12 and 18 years old years of age by a person in familial or custodial authority.

Reports say that the acts happened over a period of time between August 9, 2015 until December 11, 2015. At the time of the crimes, the girl was 12 years old and she had known Erazo-Turcios since she was six years old.

He lived in the house with the girl and her family since she was 10 years old. Reports say that on December 31, 2015 Erazo-Turcios told his wife that he had been having sex with the girl. The next day, the girl’s mother confronted her daughter about the sexual abuse and the girl told her mother what Erazo-Turcios had done to her.

He was informed that the police had been notified and he drove away from the scene in a vehicle that was found abandoned in Laredo, TX on January 2, 2016.

The Bradenton Police Department made various efforts to locate Erazo-Turcios, but they discovered that he had left the country and was unable to be apprehended. They received a tip on September 13, 2017 that he was working in Sarasota County.

Police responded to that location and found the man and arrested him. After being read his Miranda rights, Erazo-Turcios admitted to sexually abusing the child.

