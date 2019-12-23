Florida man tried blowing up ATM to get cash, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies in Florida are searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank at 12471 W. Linebaugh Avenue.

The suspect was unable to get through the ATM's internal safe so no money was taken.

Authorities say a similar incident took place at a BB&T Bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating that incident.

