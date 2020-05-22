Florida men arrested after taking THC-laced cake, goodies to "bake sale"

Two men are behind bars in Florida after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding and found an array of THC-laced desserts Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the driver, Shavon Morgan, was driving a rental car on a suspended license, and when they pulled the car over, deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Investigators said they denied having a medical marijuana license.

When deputies further searched the car WWSB reported they found multiple items including:

- a large cake weighing over 4 lbs testing positive for THC

- scale with marijuana residue

- plastic bag weighing 132.5 grams including 113 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes

- 27.1 grams of marijuana inside a device utilized to make pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes

- 109 bear-shaped bottles of THC drinks located inside a cooler

- Seven Captain Crunch treats individually packaged for a total of 684.1 grams.

- Seven Rice Crispy treats individually packaged for a total weight of 699.7 grams.

- Seven Trail Mix treats individually packaged for a total weight of 773.4 grams.

- Seven Coco puffs treats individually packaged for a total weight of 803.6 grams.

- Six Fruity Pebbles treats individually packaged for a total weight of 592.1 grams.

- Eight Fruit Loop treats individually packaged for a total of 835.1 grams.

- An aluminum tray with 53 individually packaged cake pops.

- 31 brownies and 7 cookies.

Deputies said they also found several items used to market a bakery business, brand labels, serving trays and bags. According to deputies the items were being transported to sell. Both suspects were arrested on drug charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

