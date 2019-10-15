Florida mom arrested after reportedly letting 12-year-old drive

Florida deputies pulled over a car on Sunday and were surprised to find a child behind the wheel.

A Santa Rosa deputy said he saw the car swerving on the highway, according to CBS-affiliate WKRG. Officials said the driver of the car was 12-years-old.

The child's mother, Francisca Darla Saria, 43, was in the passenger seat and two other children were in the back, according to reports.

The deputy said he smelled alcohol on Saria's breath. Saria was arrested and charged with permitting an unauthorized minor to drive, child neglect, expired registration and no proof of insurance.

