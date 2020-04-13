Florida police chief put on leave, accused of linking deputy's COVID-19 death to "homosexual" events

A police chief in Florida was placed on administrative leave after being accused by officers of saying a sheriff's deputy died of COVID-19 because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual sexual events."

CBS News reported that Chief Dale Engle was placed on leave Saturday following the allegations and will be while the matter is investigated.

CBS Miami reported Engle met with officers during their Tuesday patrol briefing, four days after the coronavirus death of Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39. The officers expressed their concerns about catching the disease as Bennett had done.

The union said in a letter, which was obtained by CBS Miami, that Engle "allegedly yelled about a 'backstory' which proclaimed that Deputy Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a 'homosexual who attended homosexual sexual events.'"

"He intimated that it was because of the homosexual lifestyle that Deputy Bennett first contracted a serious underlying disease which aggravated the COVID-19 virus and lead to his death," the letter continued.

CBS reported Engle later sent an email to the staff saying, "My intent was to provide as much information to personnel as possible. If my comments were taken out of context, they were not intended to be derogatory."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS. All rights reserved.