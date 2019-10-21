Florida police find 3 kids, 245 animals living in 'deplorable conditions'

Florida police made a shocking discovery after officers performed a welfare check at a home on Sunday, Oct. 20.

According to the City of Edgewater Police Department, officers responded to a home at 2721 Royal Palm Drive "regarding a well-being check of three juveniles."

Officers said upon arrival, they found the three children along with 245 animals of various species living on the property.

"It was immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly. The residence was in deplorable living conditions," the police department said on Facebook.

Officers said they found a dead guinea pig in a cage, rotting food, animal feces and urine throughout the home.

The children, all girls and ages eight, nine and 10, were taken from the home and placed with a family member. The animals were removed and taken to the Edgewater Animal Shelter.

Investigators said three people will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 55 counts of animal cruelty: Greg Nelson, Melissa Hamilton and Susan Nelson.

Animals that were surrendered:

Dogs: 4

Cats: 2

Guinea Pigs: 9 plus 1 deceased

Rabbits: 12

Hamsters: 4

Sugar Gliders: 10

Birds: 14

Gecko: 1

Tortoise: 1

Hedge Hog: 1

Bearded Dragons: 7

Leopard Spotted Gecko: 1

Mice: 95

Rats: 60 adults 23 babies

