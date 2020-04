A Florida sheriff's office is asking for help naming two K-9 puppies.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said a local family recently donated two 6-week-old female bloodhounds to the sheriff's K-9 unit.

"We are asking our citizens to help us name the pups. Please comment on this post to submit your name suggestion(s)."

The sheriff's office said they will be accepting names until April 30.

