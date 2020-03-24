Florida vet offers curbside service during outbreak

A Florida veterinarian's office is offering curbside service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

WWSB reported that curbside service has become the temporary norm for the Englewood Animal Health Care office.

The practice is in full effect. WWSB reported that clients can set up an appointment or can call or text when they arrive. Employees, in protective gear, come out and get the animal.

WWSB reported that the vet clinic treats the animal and brings it back to the owner's vehicle.

“They’ve been thankful, they’re very understanding on why, we just ask everybody to be patient with us, this is new for us as well," said Stacy Boll, the Hospital Manager for Englewood Animal Health Care. "It’s a learning curve for the staff, the pets, the clients all of them.”

Ania Lonkevych told WWSB that she brought her dog Kona in to have one of his ears checked out. She said she’s grateful this vet is taking these precautions.

“I think it’s smart it keeps everybody safe," said Lonkevych. "You drop off your pet, they take a look and you pick them up, the less contact the better.”

