A Florida woman faces child abuse charges after deputies said she hit a child with an iron.

WWSB reported that 43-year-old hit the child when the victim wouldn't get out of bed.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the victim jumped out of bed and ran outside, but she followed him and hit him several times.

Eldridge was taken into custody on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WWSB. All rights reserved.