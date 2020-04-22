Florida woman accused of sexually assaulting multiple boys at development center

An employee at a Florida youth development center was arrested after investigators said she sexually battered a 16-year-old boy.

WCJB reported that they received a complaint that Emily Fitzgerald, 41, had a sexual relationship with a boy at the Marion Youth Development Center.

The victim told investigators that she asked him to show her his genitals and touched him, and she also asked him to have sex with her.

Investigators said during their interview, Fitzgerald said she had sexual relationships with multiple minors at the center while she was an employee.

Fitzgerald was charged with Sexual Battery on a Person 12-18 years of Age by Someone 18 Years of Age or Older. She was booked at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

