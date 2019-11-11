Florida woman accused of using sedatives to kill disabled mother

A Sarasota, Florida woman was arrested last week after investigators allege she killed her disabled mother using a combination of sedatives and painkillers.

Josephine Scheid, 36, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 7 at her home on Trails Drive on a warrant for first degree murder out of Cape May County, New Jersey. Prosecutors allege Scheid killed her mother, Gabrielle Michaelis, using a lethal amount of sedatives and painkillers in order to benefit financially.

Prosecutors say Michaelis was disabled and was unable to care for herself and Scheid purposely over-medicated her mother to keep her in a semi-conscious to comatose state, ultimately leading to Michaelis’ death.

In addition to first degree murder, Scheid is facing charges of second degree scheme to defraud for allegedly transferring $9,000 into her personal account from her mother’s estate, perjury for allegedly lying to investigators, and tampering with evidence and obstruction of the administration of law for allegedly deleting information from her mother’s cell phone.

An obituary for Michaelis says she formerly lived in Bradenton before moving to Belleplain, New Jersey. She died at the age of 58 on October 31, 2018.

Scheid is currently awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.