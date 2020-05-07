Florida woman arrested after 6-year-old found covered in fleas

A Florida woman was charged with child neglect after deputies say they found a six-year-old covered with fleas inside a home in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County deputies said that on April 22 Toni Reid, 58, reported that a child had locked her out of the house. When deputies arrived, they found the child hiding inside a closet covered in fleas, which began to jump onto the investigators.

According to the report, "deputies also reported becoming covered in fleas while at the residence." Also inside the home were three dogs, including a 17-year-old dog that couldn't walk and was also covered in flees.

Investigators said they saw a large number of flies in the home, knives left out where the child could access them and multiple chemicals left on the kitchen counter. Deputies also said the child had only a bare mattress in her bedroom with a large hole in it.

Reid was arrested on May 1 after a warrant for her arrest was served. She has since bonded out of jail.

