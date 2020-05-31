Florida woman arrested after inhaling chemicals, attempting to run over officer

A Florida woman is behind bars after Gainesville police say she tried to run over an officer and inhale chemicals.

Police found 50-year-old Brenda Giffin-Nichols slumped over in her car last night. Police tried to help Giffin-Nichols get medical attention. When told not to leave, she reversed her car while an officer was in its path.

The officer was able to stop the car and was not injured.

Officers say three cans of compressed air were later found inside the woman's car.

Giffin-Nichols is being charged with attempted aggravated assault and inhaling harmful chemicals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCJB. All rights reserved.