Florida woman calls police after she hears someone scream for help; it was a parrot

Florida deputies said they rushed to a home after a neighbor reported someone calling for help, when they got to the scene they discovered it was just a man and his parrot.

"I was changing the brakes on my wife’s car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks,” the bird’s owner said in a quote on the sheriff department’s Facebook page.

“Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help. I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh.”

A video posted to YouTube shows deputies who made a visit to the bird that sometimes yells, "Help, help, let me out!"

The owner told police he taught the bird to say that when he was a kid and the parrot lived in a cage.

“Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming,” the owner said. “She too had a good laugh.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.