Florida woman denied bail after 4 fatal overdoses at home

A Florida woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent years.

Court records show a federal magistrate this week ordered 35-year-old Marie Panebianco of Coral Springs jailed until trial.

She’s facing drug distribution charges after allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover informant.

The four overdose deaths at Panebianco’s apartment happened over the past three years. The undercover drug sting was set up after the last death in July.

Panebianco’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

