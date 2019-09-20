Florida woman had 350 Instagram accounts to harass former colleagues

A Florida woman will spend more than four years in federal prison for cyberstalking, harassing and threatening six of her former colleagues.

Between August 2016 and July 2018, Tammy Marie Steffen of Holiday, Fla. created at least 369 Instagram accounts and 18 email accounts to plague her former colleagues with emails and messages, as well as using several phones numbers to send text messages and make phone calls. The 37-year-old woman even used voice-disguising software to mask her identity when she repeatedly called the victims at their homes and businesses.

Some messages Steffen sent included threats like she is going to "slice [the victim] up into little pieces," telling another victim that "all hell is gonna rain fire down on your world like never seen before" and then sending a picture of a female holding two knives, with a caption that read, "I'm coming."

Steffan pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and sending threatening communications online in December 2018. She was sentenced this week to four years and nine months in federal prison.

