Florida woman kicks out glass and escapes patrol car after being arrested

A Florida woman is facing additional charges following her arrest for active Holmes County warrants and kicking out the glass in a patrol car.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, Sonya Carnley, 25, was recognized by a deputy during a traffic stop as being wanted for violation of probation.

Deputies were able to take Carnley into custody but say while the deputy was at a stop sign, Carnley managed to kick out the back glass of the patrol vehicle while still in hand restraints and flee on foot behind Ponce De Leon Town Hall.

Carnley was quickly apprehended and taken to the Holmes County Jail without further incident, deputies said.

Carnley was charged with escape, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and criminal mischief.

